Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canaccord Genuity Group (CF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE: CF):

6/20/2023 – Canaccord Genuity Group had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

6/20/2023 – Canaccord Genuity Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Canaccord Genuity Group was given a new C$10.15 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Canaccord Genuity Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.50.

5/9/2023 – Canaccord Genuity Group was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.25.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded down C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$7.99. 459,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,110. The firm has a market cap of C$794.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.285489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

