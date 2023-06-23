Analyzing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.95% 68.28% 6.56%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Albertsons Companies pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albertsons Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greggs and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Albertsons Companies 0 8 3 0 2.27

Greggs presently has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,429.59%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greggs and Albertsons Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 153.72 Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.17 9.94

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

