Analyzing Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) & The Competition

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.02 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $8.80 billion $1.44 billion 52.97

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Ventures Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s peers have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 161 1060 1283 25 2.46

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 523.12%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -19.24% N/A -102.70% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -19.60% -38.29% -13.67%

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group peers beat Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

