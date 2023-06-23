Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.08

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.08 and last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 4187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AND. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$867.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.72.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.35 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.6824197 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

