Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.08

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.08 and last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 4187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.34.

AND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.6824197 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

