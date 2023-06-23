APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Trimmed by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. 1,412,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

