Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 132,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

