Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

JVAL stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $589.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

