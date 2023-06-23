Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

