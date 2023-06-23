Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 7,395 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

