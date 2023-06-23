Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 74,507 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

