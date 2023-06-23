Apeiron RIA LLC Buys Shares of 5,885 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 515,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 34,868.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 244,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 115.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 96,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. 1,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,512. The company has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

