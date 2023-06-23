Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264,041 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.57 and its 200-day moving average is $202.48. The company has a market cap of $296.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

