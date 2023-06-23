Apeiron RIA LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

