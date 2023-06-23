Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $457,664.63 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

