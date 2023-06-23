Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.68

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as high as $12.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 75,853 shares.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.