Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.57. 8,744,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,915,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

