Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

