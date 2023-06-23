Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,457,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Arch Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $173.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

