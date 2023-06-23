Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $100.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

