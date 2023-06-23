Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0748

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $74.69 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

