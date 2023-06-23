Argus Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $135.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.
DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.39 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43.
In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
