Argus Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $135.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.39 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

