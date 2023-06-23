Ark Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and $1.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002582 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,797,208 coins and its circulating supply is 173,797,094 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

