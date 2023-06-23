Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.64

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 46119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.22. The company has a market cap of C$743.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

