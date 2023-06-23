Arweave (AR) Hits Market Capitalization of $178.88 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $178.88 million and $5.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00017480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

