Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $262,227.48 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 11,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $262,227.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 790,450 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 3,372,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after buying an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.