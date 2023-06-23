ASD Price Tops $0.0587 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ASD has a total market cap of $38.77 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,990.17 or 1.00013138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06109173 USD and is up 10.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,303,359.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.