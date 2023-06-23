Asset Planning Corporation Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Planning Corporation reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.09. 962,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,438. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

