AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.68.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

