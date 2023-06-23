ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.67

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.67 and last traded at C$39.69, with a volume of 48932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

