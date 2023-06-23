Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
ATMU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of ATMU opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
