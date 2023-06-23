Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.31 to C$0.72. The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79. 118,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 923,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The firm has a market cap of C$279.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.97.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
