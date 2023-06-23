Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,500. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average is $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.