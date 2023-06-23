Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Down to $15.25

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $14.29. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 318,616 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.