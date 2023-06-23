Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.48 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

AVNS stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Get Rating

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

