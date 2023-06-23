Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Stock Position Increased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.80% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

AVES stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.