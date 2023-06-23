Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,098 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 887,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.