Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, reports. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,468.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $961,270.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 481,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

