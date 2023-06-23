Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CEO Gleb Budman Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $62,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gleb Budman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $58,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gleb Budman sold 13,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $54,730.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $8,520.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $8,240.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $8,240.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $8,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $9,400.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $9,280.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

BLZE stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $143.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a negative net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 47.9% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 344,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Backblaze

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

