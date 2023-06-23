Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Baidu Stock Up 0.8 %

BIDU opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

