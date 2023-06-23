Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.14. 232,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 697,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 342.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $70,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.