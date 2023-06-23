Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.