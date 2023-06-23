Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

BAC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,413,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

