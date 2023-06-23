Barbara Turner Buys 2,000 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at $192,214.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 1,039,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,050. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

