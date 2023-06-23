Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.48. 3,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,484,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,133,000 after buying an additional 436,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.