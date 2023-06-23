BCK Partners Inc. Acquires 2,472 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 123,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

