Beacon Financial Group Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $45.79. 75,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,679. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

