Beacon Financial Group Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,835 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 183,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.