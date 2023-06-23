Beacon Financial Group Has $2.81 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,134. The company has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

