Beacon Financial Group Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after buying an additional 158,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.85. 234,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,839. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

